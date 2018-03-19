KOTTAYAM: The KC(M) will abstain from participating in the election to the vacant Rajya Sabha seats from the state owing to a lack of consensus on the party’s foray into coalition politics, KC(M) chairman K M Mani told reporters on Sunday. He made the announcement after attending the party’s steering committee meet. At the same time, he said the party will take a ‘surprise decision’ on a coalition.

“We have not yet taken a decision on joining hands with any political front. Hence, we have decided to stay away from the RS election. A decision on entering coalition politics will come up at any time, perhaps even before the Chengannur bypoll,” he said.

No discussion on Chengannur

Mani said the committee did not discuss matters pertaining to the Chengannur bypoll in detail. “We did not discuss the bypoll in detail as the election has not been declared so far. Once it does, we will convene a special meeting and take a decision,” he said. Mani also dismissed reports of political discussions with BJP, saying BJP leader Krishnadas simply made a friendly visit. The committee meet reportedly witnessed a split in the discussions on KC(M)’s entry into any of the political fronts with some leaders demanding for a return into the UDF fold, while others advocating for entry into the LDF.