IDUKKI: A 24-year-old was fatally run over by a transport bus at Balagram on Sunday at 1.45 pm.

The deceased has been identified as Syam Lal of Alliyar in Koottar. The incident occurred on Sunday when Syam was heading to Ramakkalmedu on his bike with his friends for sightseeing.

When they reached Balagram, while overtaking a Tamil Nadu registered bus, his bike rammed into a car which came in the opposite direction and fell under the bus.Syam was taken to a private hospital in Thookkupalam and later to a private hospital in Kattappana as his condition worsened. However, Syam died on the way. The Nedumkandam police have taken further proceedings regarding the case.