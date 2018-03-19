KOCHI: Normal life was thrown out of gear on Sunday evening in the district’s eastern fringes as lashing rain and high-velocity winds wreaked havoc in Muvattupuzha, Kothamangalam and Perumbavoor. Several trees were uprooted at Muvattupuzha while a house was completely destroyed in Arakkuzha panchayat. Three cars parked at the Isaac-Maria theatre complex at 130 Kavala were damaged after a tree fell on them.

Another car was damaged at Central Mall after a sheet which flew off the roof toppled over it. A majority of the households in Muvattupuzha witnessed power outage since several electric poles were uprooted. The extent of damage is being assessed and authorities said a clear picture of the damage to farm crop will be known only on Monday. The wind and the rain, which lasted an hour, flooded the canals and drains in Ernakulam City. According to the Met Department, the wet weather is likely to continue for two more days. They said the Malabar area is likely to receive more rainfall. The Palakkad region, which has been reeling under an unprecedented heat wave, received an average rainfall of 62 mm in the last four days.