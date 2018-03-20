KANNUR: The Kannur City Police and the State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) have registered a case against a woman for mercilessly beating her 90-year-old grandmother.The police said a suo motu case was registered against Uppala Valappil Deepa for physically assaulting her grandmother Kalyani. The incident got the cops’ attention after a video of the incident went viral on social media.

The visuals show Kalyani crying for help as she is unable to fend off the attack from her granddaughter.

In the video, Deepa is also heard shouting at the neighbours who try to help Kalyani, asking them to file a case if they have any problem. The neighbours alleged though they had earlier informed the police about Deepa’s cruelty towards Kalyani, the cops did not take any action. Kalyani’s body has marks of physical assault.

Once the video garnered attention, police and health officers rushed to the house at Ayikkara, where Deepa, Kalyani and Janaki, who is Deepa’s mother and Kalyani’s daughter, live. The medical team examined Kalyani. She was taken to an old-age home after being given food and dress.

SHRC acting chairperson P Mohanadas has asked the Kannur SP to conduct an inquiry into the incident and submit a detailed report within a month. He has also asked the Kannur RDO to study the case and file a report within a month. Women’s Commission member E M Radha will visit the house on Thursday. Commission chairperson M C Josephine has recommended to look into the steps taken by the police and other officers in the issue.