KOCHI: The Central Tax and Central Excise Aluva division office functioning out of GST Bhavan, Kathrikadavu has been shifted to the first floor of Vathiattu Towers Thottakkattukara, Aluva.The new office was inaugurated on Monday by Pullella Nageswarara Rao, Chief Commissioner, Central Tax and Central Excise, Thiruvananthapuram zone. Muhammad Yousef, Commissioner, Audit and T Tiju, Additional Commissioner, Central Tax And Central Excise, Lizzy Abraham, chairperson, Aluva municipality were present. The function was presided over by Sunayana Krishnan, Assistant Commissioner, Central Tax and Excise, Aluva division.