THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government has asked the centre to reconsider the decision to privatise Hindustan Latex Ltd (HLL), Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan told the Assembly on Monday. Replying to a submission by D K Murali, he said the government has informed the centre it was ready to provide land, maximum tax exemption and guarantee for bank loans.“There are efforts to privatise some other central public sector units in the state. The state government is making interventions to retain them in the public sector,” the Chief Minister said.​

He said the government had provided 19 acres to HLL for starting different units. “This is a profit-making company. The government had written to the Centre against privatisation in February as well,” he said. VallarpadamA monitoring committee is reviewing the progress of the Moolampilly rehabilitation package, the Chief Minister said in reply to a submission by S Sarma.As many as 315 families evicted for the Vallarpadam container terminal project were given land and title deeds. Following complaints on the lack of basic infrastructure facilities at the allocated land, PWD was asked to submit a status report.

As per the report, facilities are to be set up at Vaduthala, Moolampilly, Kothad and Mulavukad. Pile foundation is also required for building houses in these areas. A total 41 families in the Kadamakkudy panchayat requires Kerala Coastal Zone Management Authority’s clearance for building houses. District Collector has asked the authority to give special sanction for the houses. A permit will be allowed for building houses on land adjacent to the NH after obtaining clearance from the NHAI.

Edappally canal

Work worth Rs 5.03 crore was implemented for the renovation of the Edappally canal, Pinarayi said in reply to a submission by P T Thomas. NABARD had sanctioned Rs 6 crore assistance for the canal flowing through Kochi Corporation, Kalamassery, Thrikkakkara and Trippunithura municipalities. Inland Navigation Department is devising a project involving reconstruction of 15 bridges and increasing the depth and width of the canal.