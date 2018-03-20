Students led by the women’s wing of SFI taking out a march to Farook Training College on Monday demanding strict action against the professor who made sexist remarks against students of the college | Express

KOZHIKODE: The Students Federation of India (SFI) on Monday took out a march to the Farook Training College here demanding strict action against assistant professor Jouhar Munavvir, who teaches social science, for making sexist remarks about female students of the college. He reportedly made the remarks during a speech at a family counselling session a few weeks ago. A clip of the speech which had been doing the rounds on social media for the past few days had invited great flak.

“I am a teacher of a college where 80 per cent of the students are girls of which a majority are Muslims. These girls wear leggings beneath the purdah and they hold the purdah deliberately up to show off the legging,” the professor is heard saying in the video clip.“Don’t even talk about muftah. They tie it in such a way that their chest is not covered. A woman’s bosom is one of the body parts that attracts a man. And so it should be covered, “ he further states.

“Instead of properly covering their head with scarf, these days girls wrap a shawl over their head and thereby exhibit some parts of their chest to give an indication like how a slice of a watermelon is put on display to reveal its ripeness. This is un-Islamic, “ he said and alleged this type of dressing is immoral. College principal C A Jawahar said action would be taken against the teacher only if the students file a formal complaint.

“The statement likening a woman’s body to a water melon was made during a speech he delivered to a group of families a few weeks ago. The video circulating on social media has only a selected clipping from the event and not the entire one,” he said. Though the students had taken out a march outside the college, none of them made any formal complaint. “We will decide about taking action only after reviewing the incident,” he said.