KOCHI: Kerala Congress (M) leader K M Mani will have to mend his ways to join the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) said BJP national executive member V Muraleedharan. Refuting allegations of difference of opinion within the BJP, on the issue of roping in Mani, who enjoys a significant influence in Chengannur Assembly constituency, he said BJP state president Kummanam Rajasekharan has made it clear the party would welcome anybody who is ready to accept the the ideologies and principles of the NDA. The BJP has not changed its ideological stance, said Muraleedharan. The senior BJP leader, who was elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha from Maharashtra, spoke to mediapersons at Ernakulam South Railway Station where he was accorded a warm reception by the BJP district committee on Monday.

Muraleedharan said he would make sincere efforts to hold talks with the elected representatives of the CPM to end the continuing political violence in Kannur district which is stalling development. “I am keen to take the initiative to end the violence in Kannur. But we have to realise that it is the anti-democratic attitude of the CPM, which does not accept the democratic rights of other political parties to exist. The basic concept of democracy is the right to express dissent. But whenever a political party tries to exercise this political right, the CPM will resort to violence. I request the CPM to allow other political parties to exercise their democratic rights,” he said.

As a Rajya Sabha member, Muraleedharan said he would try to raise Kerala’s demands before the Union Government. “There is a delay in implementing Union Government’s welfare schemes in the state. I will try to address this problem. Another issue is the difficulties faced by Keralites living in other states. The late running of trains is affecting the lives of thousands of travellers. I will meet Railway authorities and discuss steps to address this issue. Steps will be taken to address the problem at the government level,” said Muraleedharan.