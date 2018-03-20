THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Opposition UDF on Monday walked out of the Assembly after Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan denied permission to move an adjournment motion to discuss the bar reopening issue. Replying to the Opposition charges that the LDF was facilitating opening liquor outlets as part of its unholy nexus with bar owners, Excise Minister T P Ramakrishnan said the government would only consider applications of those who had bar licences earlier.

“As per the new guidelines, those who already had bar licences can submit application for a fresh one. The government will take a decision on granting licence after detailed examination. However, no licences will be issued to fresh applicants,” he said in reply to the adjournment motion. Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala refuted the minister’s claim by stating that the government had already allowed five new bar licences. “The government is taking decisions favouring the liquor lobby. This confirms bar owner Biju Ramesh’s recent allegation that the bribe allegations against former Finance Minister K M Mani was at the behest of CPM leaders,” he said.

Congress leader K C Joseph who presented notice seeking permission for adjournment motion said the Excise Minister’s claim that no new bars will be allowed was false. He cited Excise Commissioner Rishi Raj Singh’s circular in proof for this. The circular asked excise officials to consider applications for bar as per the new guidelines.The Opposition said the LDF betrayed its voters by deviating from its election manifesto which promised to reduce the availability of liquor. After assuming power the government has taken a contradictory stand by facilitating the opening of more liquor outlets, Ramesh said.While the Excise Minister maintained that the government was adhering to the SC directive, the Opposition alleged the state government’s affidavit in the Supreme Court favoured bar owners.