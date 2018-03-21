KOLLAM: Four police officers, including a Woman Civil Police Officer (WCPO), were injured after the van they were in was hit by a speeding KSRTC superfast bus at Panaveli, near Kottarakkara, on Tuesday.

The police personnel who was part of the Chief Minister’s convoy was going pilot at the time of the accident. According to Kottarakkara traffic police, the accident took place after the KSRTC superfast bus had a head-on collision with the pilot van.

The injured are Raheed, Grade SI of Puthoor Police Station (PS); Anilkumar, ASI of Ezhukone PS; Vidyarajan, WCPO, SAP, and Pramod, driver attached with Kollam AR Camp.

“The preliminary assessment is that the accident was a result of negligent driving and overspeeding by the KSRTC bus driver. While the WCPO was referred to Thiruvananthapuram MCH, the other three personnel were admitted to a private hospital at Kottarakkara. Their condition is said to be stable,” said an officer with Kottarakkara Traffic PS.