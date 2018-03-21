THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a major relief to Endosulfan victims, the state government has decided to write off their loans up to Rs 3 lakh. An amount of Rs 7.63 crore was sanctioned for the purpose.

In another major decision, the government will make available Rs 30 crore to grant financial aid to the Endosulfan-affected. A high level meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan took the decision to write off loans ranging from Rs 50,000 to Rs 3 lakh availed by the Endosulfan victims. A decision to write off loans up to Rs 50,000 is already in place.

Rs 30 crore to be sanctioned

The government decided to grant immediate financial aid to the Endosulfan-affected, including the newly-enrolled in the list, based on the recommendations of the National Human Rights Commission. The government will set apart Rs 30 crore for the purpose. The decision was taken as per the Supreme Court order in this regard. The government will appoint an expert panel to review various rehabilitation and assistance schemes for Endosulfan victims in Kasargod district.

As per the recommendations of the Human Rights Commission, financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh is given to completely bed-ridden patients and dependants of the deceased. Also, Rs 3 lakh is given to those with other disabilities and those suffering from cancer. In the case of those not included in the victims’ list, an appropriate decision will be taken after verification. The victims are identified through a detailed five-phased verification.

The state government will approach the Centre seeking the inclusion of all Endosulfan victims in the BPL category so as to ensure ration benefits for them. Many families were thrown out of the BPL list when the Food Security Act was enforced.

No special consideration has been given to Endosulfan victims. Considering that, the government decided to urge the Centre to include all victims in the BPL category.

The Social Justice Department has been asked to run the Buds Schools for the victims’ children. It’s being done to coordinate and improve the running of these schools. Also, a decision was taken to accept NGOs’ assistance for these schools. The government will provide sufficient funds to diffuse the Endosulfan kept in the Plantation Corporation’s Periya, Cheemeni and Rajapuram units in Kasargod and in Thengara in Palakkad district.

The administrative sanction will soon be given to set up a rehabilitation village for the victims. The government is looking at various options, including using the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds of various companies, for the purpose.