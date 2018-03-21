KOCHI: Noting former VACB director Jacob Thomas prima facie committed contempt of court through his controversial remarks against two sitting judges of the Kerala High Court, the HC on Tuesday directed him to personally appear before the court on April 2.

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Antony Dominic and Justice Dama Seshadri Naidu issued the order on the suo motu contempt of court proceedings initiated by the High Court under section 15 of the Contempt of Courts Act read with Rule 7 of the Contempt of Court (High Court of Kerala) Rules 1981. The court also issued a notice to Jacob Thomas. On the request of the bench, Advocate General C P Sudhakara Prasad expressed willingness to assist the court in the matter.

While ordering the proceedings, the Chief Justice observed: “I have gone through the petition filed and its annexures. Prima facie, I find the petition discloses allegation which constitutes criminal contempt as defined in the Contempt of Courts Act and it is necessary to take further actions in accordance with law.”

The synopsis of the proceedings stated Jacob Thomas is the contemnor in the contempt of court case (criminal).

He is an officer of the 1985 batch in Kerala cadre, who is presently placed under suspension and facing disciplinary proceedings. On March 10, reports were published in all national dailies stating Jacob Thomas had preferred a complaint to the Central Vigilance Commissioner (CVC) demanding a detailed probe into the circumstances in which Justice P Ubaid and Justice Abraham Mathew, two sitting High Court judges, made adverse observations against him.

In the complaint to the CVC, Jacob Thomas had categorically made statements against the High Court judges. The portion of the complaint was made public by him intentionally and dishonestly, scandalising and lowering the authority of the court. He made the allegations in the complaint despite fully aware they were false. It also interferes with the administration of justice, it stated.

The Chief Justice ordered suo motu action on the petition filed by Advocate B H Mansoor, of Kochi, alleging criminal contempt committed by Jacob Thomas. The petition stated being a senior public servant who is well aware the CVC has no authority to probe into any of the allegations contained in the complaint, he filed the complaint with derogatory and false statements.