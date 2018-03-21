THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran on Wednesday assured all assistance in tracing a Latvian woman who went missing from here last Wednesday.

His assurance came to relatives and friends of Liga Skromane who met him to seek his help.

Skromane, who hails from the Baltic nation, had come to Kerala along with her sister Ilzie for ayurvedic treatment at a hospital in the capital city's outskirts following complaints of depression.

She has been missing since last Wednesday when she was reported to have taken an auto-rickshaw ride to the famed tourist destination at Kovalam without carrying passport or mobile phone with her.

Her husband Andrew has printed 500 posters, bearing her photograph and requesting help to find her, and stuck them all around Kollam.

