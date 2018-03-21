THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan today said outfits like RSS and Popular Front of India were carrying out illegal drills and arms training and government would take stern action against them.

The government, if needed, would bring in a law to ban drills and arms training being conducted in public and in places of worship, Vijayan said during the question hour in the state assembly.

It has come to the notice of the government that RSS uses certain places of worship, school grounds and also unoccupied land of individuals for conducting drills using sticks, he said.

"Stern action will be taken against those who indulge in illegal arms training and drills, the chief minister added.