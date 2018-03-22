THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: KPCC president MM Hassan on Thursday alleged that the CPM was conspiring for attacking BJP workers to divert attention from the Shuhaib murder case. "People's ire and the High Court order for a CBI probe in the Suhaib murder case has put the CPM in the defensive.

A frantic CPM now wants to don a victim's image and get public sympathy. For this, the part is planning violent clashes with the BJP," Hassan said.

Hassan asked chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan to call central forces, if need be, to maintain law and order in Kannur. "Jayarajan playing the victim card" Hassan said the murder threat against CPM's Kannur district secretary P Jayarajan was part of the plan to gain public sympathy. "The alleged threat and the heavy police protection for Jayarajan reminds one of the story of a hangman who lived in police protection," he said.

"It is a parody that Jayarajan who planned and executed numerous murders in Kannur is now playing the victim card," he said.

"Divya S Iyer being targeted" Hassan said the land grant allegation against KS Sabarinadhan MLA and his wife and sub-collector Divya S Iyer was politically motivated. "It is unfortunate that the sub-collector is being targeted for being the wife of a political leader," he said. Hassan welcomed any probe into the issue.