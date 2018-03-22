THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:A week after Latvian national Liga Skromane went missing from Kovalam, the government has finally intervened in the matter. On Wednesday, Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran met Liga’s sister Ilze Skromane and promised to take measures to trace Liga. Meanwhile, the body of a foreign woman was washed ashore at Colachel coast in Kanyakumari district. However Liga’s sister Ilze who went there along with the police confirmed it was not her sister.