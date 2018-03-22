KOCHI: Even when the controversial land deal of Archdiocese of Ernakulam-Angamaly is causing division among priests and faithful alike, it has energised within the Catholic Church the revisionists who campaign for the implementation of Christian Church Properties and Institutions Trust Bill Act, recommended in 2009 by the Justice V R Krishna Iyer-led Kerala Law Reforms Commission.

The Open Church Movement, an initiative of Catholic priests, ex-priests and nuns association, has decided to move the court seeking direction to the government to implement the Act.“It’s high time the Church Act was implemented in Kerala. Various governments have been keeping it in cold storage for fear of losing Christian votes. Issues in the Archdiocese of Ernakulam and Angamaly are only the tip of an iceberg. Independent land deals and fund misappropriation by the clergy happen in almost all districts and denominations. They continue to do it and they’re never questioned by the government or laity,’’ said Open Church Movement chairman Reji Njellani.

‘‘The Canon Law empowers a bishop to legislate, interpret and enforce a law related to Church administration. The code even allows him to impose a tax on the faithful on the basis of their income.Though there are committees with laity as members, they can act as an advisory body only making the suggestion. Even these committees are constituted and headed by the clergy. All this happens within the territory of an independent democratic nation,’’ said Njellani.

Open Church Movement chairman Reji Njellani said, “’We’ve the Devaswom Board to govern the administration of temples and properties, Wakf Board for administration of land owned by Muslims. The government fears to touch the properties of the Church which is mobilised by the faithful.’’

Meanwhile, a one-man crusade by retired professor Joseph Varghese, who is active in Catholic church reformation activities, is going on the other side highlighting the necessity of Church Act implementation. Joseph will campaign in all district headquarters holding a placard saying ‘’Implement Church Act.’’ He will also distribute leaflets on the Church Act. ‘’The people should know the Act,’’ said Joseph, who is also known as Ippan. “For me, this isn’t a pastime. I’m not sure how long this agitation will last. Its aim is to create awareness and mobilise public opinion. Common men don’t know such an Act was proposed but kept in cold storage by the government,’’ said Joseph.