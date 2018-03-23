THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:Education Minister C Ravindranath said all the campuses in the state would be fully insured from the next academic year. Replying to the demand for grants in the state Budget, Ravindranath said the government had decided to insure all the students, teachers and other staff, including cooks, for the first time in Asia.

He said 33 per cent of the campuses would be ensured of green coverage. He said all the classes from 8 to 12 would be made hi-tech before June 30. For visually challenged students, text books with larger fonts will be prepared. For blind students, Braille text books will be introduced. From April 1, the campuses would be made drugs-free. Cultural Affairs Minister A K Balan said the 70th anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi’s martyrdom would be observed with major programmes across the state.