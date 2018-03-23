THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: KPCC president M M Hassan on Thursday alleged that the CPM was conspiring to attack BJP workers to divert attention from the Shuhaib murder case.“People’s ire and the High Court order for a CBI probe into the Shuhaib murder case has put the CPM on the defensive. A frantic CPM now wants to don a victim’s image and get public sympathy. For this, the party is planning violent clashes with the BJP,” Hassan said.The PCC chief asked Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to call Central paramilitary forces, if need be, to maintain law and order in the volatile district of Kannur.

‘Jayarajan playing victim’

Hassan said the murder threat against CPM’s Kannur district secretary P Jayarajan was part of the plan to gain public sympathy.“The alleged threat and the heavy police protection for Jayarajan remind one of the story of a hangman who lived in police protection,” he said.“It is a parody that Jayarajan who planned and executed numerous murders in Kannur is now playing the victim card.”

Hassan also said that the Varkala land grant allegation against Aruvikkara MLA K S Sabarinadhan and his wife and Sub-Collector Divya S Iyer was politically motivated.“It is unfortunate that the Sub-Collector is being targeted for being the wife of a political leader,” he said.Hassan welcomed any probe into the issue.