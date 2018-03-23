THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Evoking the dark days of Nandigram and Singur, the Keezhattur agitation has come up as a major challenge for the CPM and the LDF government. With attempts to make political gains out of the farmers’ agitation becoming evident, it’s time the party had a rethink about its strategy in Keezhattur, say a section of Left leaders.

It’s no secret that the CPM is worried about possible support to the agitation from political fronts even when the party leadership and the Chief Minister reiterate that the government will go ahead with the bypass project. Some Left leaders also believe that the references to Nandigram and Singur could prove costly for the party.

“In fact, there are many who feel that the stance taken by the CPM and the government is right. Just that the government should not try to impose its decision. The CPM and the government should show that they are ready to be a bit more flexible. A better alignment should be worked out through talks,” said Left thinker N M Pearson.

There are clear differences within the Left Front over the manner in which the CPM has been handling the issue. Though the CPI hasn’t officially made its stance clear, its youth wing, the All India Youth Federation (AIYF), has come out with support for the Keezhattur action council.

“How can a great political organisation like the CPM use its strength to defeat and silence its own cadre who are fighting for a just cause?” asked a senior CPI leader. “Questions need to be raised whether such a move by the CPM is justifiable at all. We should realise that there can be alternatives to national highways, but not for paddy fields. How can you assess the price of water resources?”

The AIYF believes that rather than an anti-bypass struggle, it should be viewed as an attempt to protect paddy fields. “There’s a need to protect paddy fields and wetlands here. There’s a proposal from the Sasthra Sahithya Parishad for setting up a flyover from Taliparamba as an alternative to the Keezhattur bypass.

The government should take the initiative to seriously consider the alternative,” said AIYF secretary Mahesh Kakkath. The authorities should not see it as an anti-government agitation. Instead, being a mature political front, the LDF leadership should take the lead for discussions with all stakeholders, including political parties and farmers, said a senior leader. Letting the BJP-RSS make gains would be a politically foolish approach. The government should be rigid in its policies, but when it comes to implementation, a flexible approach should be taken, the leader added.

CPM, govt adding fuel to the fire: Pacheni

Kannur: Those responsible for the attack on Suresh Keezhattur’s house will regret the act, warned DCC president Satheeshan Pacheni. Speaking to the media after visiting Suresh’s house on Thursday, he alleged that the government was responsible for aggravating the situation. “The police should investigate this incident properly and find out the real culprits. But, the CPM and the government are adding fuel to the fire. They should step back from the provocative politics. The issue could be settled amicably through a discussion,” he said.

‘Attempts being made to create Nandigrams in state’

Kannur: “An attempt is on to sabotage the LDF government by creating Nandigrams all over the state,” CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan said here on Thursday. “What is happening in Keezhattur is such an attempt. But, the people of Kannur and Keezhattur will defeat the ill-motivated designs of such people.” While inaugurating a function to commemorate the 41st death anniversary of communist leader A K Gopalan at Gandhi Circle, Kodiyeri said that some people are trying to create trouble by masquerading as environmentalists. “These people are trying to turn Keezhattur into another Nandigram. Their wish won’t be fulfilled,” he said. “The RSS is trying to complicate things. What we are seeing here is the coming together of unlikely partners - RSS, Maoists and SDPI - under one roof,” he said.

Chennithala condemns attack

T’Puram: Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala has condemned the attack on the house of Keezhattoor Action Council leader Suresh. Terming the move absolute Fascism, Chennithala accused the CPM of trying to eliminate its political opponents through violence. Chennithala said CPM leaders, including the Chief Minister, have been trying to intimidate the Vayalkkilikal, the action council for Keezhattoor agitation. CPM leaders like P Jayarajan have been insulting those agitating against paddy field levelling. The attack on action council leader’s house is part of the move, the Opposition leader said.

Pro-agitation activists behind attack: Govindan

Kannur: Pro-agitation activists were responsible for the attack on the house of Suresh Keezhattur, alleged CPM state secretariat member M V Govindan. While speaking at a function marking AKG commemoration day in Kannur, Govindan lashed out at the RSS and BJP, saying they were trying to spark riots by carrying out covert attacks. “During the Thrichambaram festival, they had attempted such an attack. Those who were arrested in connection with that incident had given their statement to the police that they had planned to kill one of the Keezhattur agitators,” he said.