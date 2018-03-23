KOCHI: If the Kerala Government’s technology roadmap works as planned, students will soon be using augmented reality/virtual reality (AR/VR) for a new learning experience. Kerala’s transport system will slowly become an electric vehicle-regime and the state will be using the blockchain’s potential in its robust financial sector.

In fact, Kerala has concrete plans in six different segments of the new-age technology - wide use data analytics, cybersecurity, electric vehicles, leveraging space technology to set up a space technology park, AR/VR and blockchain. This was announced by IT Secretary M Sivasankar during the inaugural function of #Future, the global digital conclave, here on Thursday.“We are bringing emerging technology learning primarily in the education and healthcare sectors. It will be a different experience for the new generation. We will have AR through minimal intervention,” Sivasankar said.

As far as blockchain is concerned, he said, Kerala has the oldest private sector bank, good chit funds, strong individual savings and large remittances. “There is a great potential for Kerala’s financial sector through blockchain technology,” he said.

In the data framework being set up by the state, he said, when K-FON is implemented, it will have great potential. “We have a huge geriatric population, people who require assistance. So we need a massive framework where wearables become fashionable,” he said.The next area is Internet of Things (IoT) deployment. He said data analytics will be crucial and it will be used respecting the privacy of the individual.

Cybersecurity is another area where the state will invest heavily. On electric vehicles, he said the Kerala government plans to make the state an electric vehicle-regime. He said the High Power Committee of Chief Minister will have a special sitting on Saturday to work on the roadmap to make electric vehicle-regime a reality in the state. Regarding space technology, he said the state government has to leverage the presence of ISRO-VSSC in Thiruvananthapuram. He said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has already held a discussion with the ISRO chairman. The plan is to set up a Space Technology Park, leveraging on space tech in hardware, manufacturing sector, data application and space image application.