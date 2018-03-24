KANNUR: As the CPM and the Vayalkkilikal have positioned themselves at two sides ready to battle it out on the ground, the paddy fields of Keezhattur looks like a war field ready to explode. From a mere local issue in the beginning, it has developed into a subject for heated discussions and now the thing has grown out of control.

As the CPM is ready to conduct a march from Keezhattur to Taliparamba on March 24 and the Keralam Keezhatturilekku march to be conducted on 25, the pressure on the police is at its peak. A report suggesting a possible clash between the parties was submitted to the home department by the intelligence wing.

The whole situation looks ready to erupt, SP G Shiva Vikram had communicated with Collector Mir Muhammad Ali about the task at hand for the district administration. A prohibitory order is also expected as thousands of people will try to enter Keezhattur as part of the campaign in which 2,000 people will participate.

Meanwhile, the CPM has announced that 3,000 party workers will participate in the march organised by the party on March 24. The march will begin from Keezhattur paddy field and will conclude at Taliparamba where a public meeting also will be conducted.

Apart from the leaders, the MLAs from the district, MPs and other leaders from the coalition except the CPI will participate.

The police will give enough security cover for both the programmes. SP G Shiva Vikram and DySP K V Venugopal will be leading the police team. With the CPM hell bent on not allowing any outsiders to Keezhattur, the police will have a tough job at their hand on March 25.

CPM spreads net to trap Vayalkkilikal

Kannur: If you are a part of Vayalkkilikal, then there is every chance that you will not be allowed to do your work as the CPM will interfere and stop you from doing that. With the party is in no mood to forgive the indisciplined former supporters, Ratheesh Keezhattur, brother of Suresh Keezhattur, tasted the ire of the party as he was disallowed from doing his job for the past one month.

Ratheesh, who is a headload worker at Bakkalam, has been denied his job at his work place by the leaders of CITU saying that he won’t be allowed to work as long as he stays with the Vayalkkilikal. “The leaders said if he denounces the agitation and apologises for his mistake, he would be allowed to continue there,” said Suresh Keezhattur.

Govt should change adamant stance: Joy Mathew

Kannur: The government should make a compromise on its stand regarding the Keezhattur issue, said actor-director Joy Mathew on Friday. He was speaking to reporters after visiting the Keezhattur paddy fields and holding talks with Vayalkkili activists, including Suresh Keezhattur. Priority should be given to potable water, not bypass, he said. The CPM should be ready to change its stance regarding development. It always fails to identify the needs of the changing times, Mathew said.