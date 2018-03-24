MALAPPURAM: In a shocking incident, son hacked his mother to death at Manalaya near Perinthalmanna on Saturday.

Police have identified the victim as Nabeesa. The 55-year-old woman was hacked by her son Noushad on Saturday by 9.30 am. According to police, 34-year-old Noushad, who is working as autorickshaw driver, is mentally ill.

Nafeesa was hacked by a large knife and she suffered injury on her neck. Soon after the incident, the victim was taken into a private hospital at Perinthalmanna, where she succumbed to injuries by 12 pm.

Police have registered a case and taken Noushad into custody.