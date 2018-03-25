THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Two days after reports about Higher Secondary Physics question paper leak came out, the cybercrime wing of state Crime Branch, which is investigating the case, has started verifying mobile phones of the students who got images of the suspected question paper through WhatsApp. On Thursday, it was alleged the question paper of the Plus Two examinations held on Wednesday was leaked through WhatsApp. According to the report, the Thrissur district coordinator of the examination had allegedly received a set of questions “similar to the ones that appeared in the exam,” on WhatsApp prior to the day of examination. The questions, widely circulated through WhatsApp, were in handwritten format.

According to cybercrime inspector Vinod Kumar, the probe has begun and they have started verifying the phones of some students and parents in Thrissur to check whether the images of the question paper shared through WhatsApp appeared before the examination. “A statement of the clerk with the Higher Secondary Office in Thiruvananthapuram has been recorded,” he said. “The statement was recorded to know about the sequence of examinations conducted here. However, a probe is on and the statement of Higher Secondary Education (HSE) director will also be recorded in the coming days.”

The reports also alleged the Physics questions were similar to those of a model exam conducted by some private tuition centres in the Malabar region. After the HSE officers received the reports, they filed a complaint with the state police chief and sought a probe into the issue. HSE examinations began on March 7. Last year, the Mathematics question paper of SSLC examination was leaked and the government had to conduct a re-examination.