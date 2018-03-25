KOCHI: The controversy over the land deal in the Archdiocese of Ernakulam - Angamaly is not connected to liturgical dispute in the Syro Malabar Church, Syro Malabar Church head Cardinal Mar George Alencherry and the two auxiliary bishops clarified in a joint statement on Saturday. It is for the first time the Cardinal and auxiliary bishops are jointly reacting and issuing a press note after the controversy erupted a few months ago, creating a division among priests and laity alike.

‘’The Presbyterial Council has initiated steps to find a solution to the issue. No one has been entrusted to address the media on behalf of the metropolitan or the Church. It was unfortunate that a section of people propagated false information through media, especially the social media,” stated the release signed by Alencherry and auxiliary bishops Mar Sebastian Adayanthrath and Mar Jose Puthenveetil.

Alencherry addressed the Presbyterial Council meeting held on Saturday. The Council is the body of elected representatives of priests in a diocese. “We have been holding discussions to find a solution to the issue. The meeting on Saturday is only a step towards this end. It is a complex issue and cannot be settled at a single meeting,” said Fr Kuriakose Mundadan, secretary of the council. He denied reports the Cardinal had sought an apology for not being transparent in the land deal at the meeting.

There was another meeting on Friday in which Alencherry was also present. Representatives of the Presbyterial Council, prelates of other Catholic denominations - Cardinal Baselios Mar Cleemis of the Syro Malankara Church, Archbishop M Susa Pakiam of the Latin Church were also present. It is reliably learnt Alencherry admitted there was a certain communication gap in carrying out the land deal.

Meanwhile, sources close to the Church revealed the archdiocese has received the amount which was due for it in the land deal and the present crisis would be settled soon as the amount was received.