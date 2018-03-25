KOZHIKODE: A local court on Saturday convicted and sentenced a man to double life imprisonment in connection with the murder of a couple. The Vadakara sessions court awarded the sentence to 54-year-old Kunnummel Chandran for murdering Balan, 62, and his wife Shantha, 59, of Njaniyath Theruvu. It was on July 9, 2015, that the murder incident took place.

As per the prosecution, Chandran murdered Balan and Shantha at their house. Chandran went to Balan’s house to borrow `10,000. As Balan went inside the house, Chandran followed and hacked him to death. He also hacked Shantha to death.The police were able to crack the case with the help of scientific evidence apart from witness statements.