KOZHIKODE: For Prajith Jayapal, a 40-year-old quadriplegic from the city, going on a road trip is a way of showing the world how a disability can be turned into ability. The commerce graduate, who will mark the seventh anniversary of his accident on April 1 by starting his journey, is all set to travel in his altered car to New Delhi and back.During the 75-day trip, wheelchair-bound Prajith plans to visit tourist spots such as Mysuru, Bengaluru, Goa, Pune, Ahmedabad, Udaipur, Jaipur and finally New Delhi. He will be accompanied by two of this friends for support.

As per his itinerary, Prajith plans to halt at major cities and hold discussions with IT professionals, start-up employees and businessmen to support his journey and work for the cause of the differently-abled.

“The aim of the trip is to urge more differently-abled people to come out of their shells and spread awareness on the need to turn the country into a disabled-friendly one,” said Prajith.

He is expected to reach New Delhi on April 24. He plans to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and hand over a petition to hike the pension of retired disabled employees. “We are yet to get confirmation on the meeting,” he said. It was in 2011 that Prajith met with a car accident, which injured his spinal cord and left him completely paralysed. Following his rehabilitation, he tried for a job in several companies, but was rejected owing to his condition.

“That was an eye-opener for me. I decided that it was time to prove to the world what people with disabilities were capable of,” he said. Prajith, who is now running an online marketing business and an air-ticket booking service, eventually bought a modified car. With the support of his family, friends, well-wishers and voluntary organisations, he chalked out a road trip plan in which he will cover around 8,000 km.

An official function, ‘Drive to Delhi’ announcing his departure on April 1 from JDT Islam College and the course of his journey, was held at Kozhikode beach on Sunday. He is expected to commence his return journey on May 1 and reach home on June 15.“Once the trip is successfully completed, I will plan similar journeys to other parts of the country,” added Prajith.