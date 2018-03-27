KOCHI: The Centre should consider discussing the no-confidence motion notices moved by various political parties against the Narendra Modi Government, IUML general secretary P K Kunhalikutty said here on Monday.Several Opposition parties, including the Congress, Trinamool Congress, Nationalist Congress Party, Samajwadi Party and the Rashtriya Janata Dal have expressed their support to the no-confidence notices put forth by TDP and YSRCP.

“The Muslim League too has given a notice,” said Kunhalikutty.

“The Centre should consider the resolution before each and every party in the Opposition comes up with the no-confidence motion notice. The reason cited by the Centre for not considering the resolution is the disruptions in Parliament. However, the representatives of the political parties in the ruling front are disrupting the sessions.”