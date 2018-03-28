ALAPPUZHA: District Police Chief S Surendran on Tuesday suspended Women Help Desk Assistant Sub-Inspector R Sreelatha in connection with spreading the video of a transgender getting undressed at a police station here on social media.

The video was allegedly recorded inside the Alappuzha South police station while he was in custody.

“The transgender was taken into custody on March 22 following an uproar at a shop near Iron Bridge in Alappuzha town.

The person was brought to the police station in an inebriated state by women officers. The transgender declined to undergo medical examination, engaged in a commotion with officers and undressed in the police station. We later released the person without charging case. In between someone recorded a video and circulated it,” said Surendran.

Meanwhile, district transgender justice board member C A Geethu said the transgender created problems inside the station.

“After being taken into the custody, police officers contacted us. One of our board members went to the police station but was attacked by the accused. The person also attacked two women police officers on duty and later undressed in front of the officers. However, it’s condemnable on the part of the police to record and circulate a video like this,” said Geethu.