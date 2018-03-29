KOCHI: The state government on Wednesday told the Kerala High Court that poverty or hunger could not be attributed as the reason behind the lynching of tribal youth Madhu in Attappadi. Instead, it was an isolated incident of intolerance and social apathy and could not be generalised, the government said. Madhu had been lynched by a mob for allegedly stealing food.

The government filed the statement in response to the suo motu proceedings which were initiated based on a letter of the High Court judge who had sought the court’s intervention in the incident.The state government submitted all the family members of Madhu were employed and were beneficiaries of various government schemes. “The family members are earning a reasonable and regular monthly income and leading a life without pronounced insufficiency. The family is receiving its monthly free quota of foodgrain (35 kg of rice per month) being supplied through the Civil Supplies Department,” the state said, adding, “Hence, poverty or hunger cannot be attributed as a reason behind the incident.”

The government said Madhu had been, sadly, abandoned by his immediate family owing to his mental condition. “This led to a situation where there was no one to take care of him. But the government was providing him with medical care and treatment for depression from 2012 to 2014. He had discontinued the free treatment available at the Kottathara Tribal Hospital,” it said.

Programmes outlined

The government also outlined the steps it had implemented or will implement to improve the conditions of the tribal populace. “The literacy rate among tribes is 74 per cent. It varies among communities. Efforts to make it 100 per cent will be taken with the help of the state literacy mission and similar agencies. Also, tribal health and nutrition is a major issue in Attappadi and led to the death of a considerable number of infants. To mitigate this, several projects have been implemented,” the government said.

It said the Agriculture Department and the SC/ST Development Department had jointly introduced the ‘Millet Village’ project which aimed at rejuvenating the traditional tribal agriculture in Attappadi. The project was implemented at a cost of `6.87 crore and is in progress.

“The government has been taking efforts to bring about comprehensive development in all spheres of tribal life. Earlier, emphasis was on creating basic infrastructure and providing amenities such as food, shelter and healthcare. Now, the focus has shifted to sustainable development needs which include education, skill development, employment and career guidance,” the government said in the affidavit.