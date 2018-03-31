THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The police have launched an inter-state probe to apprehend members of the ‘quotation’ gang allegedly involved in murder of radio jockey Rajesh alias ‘Rasikan’ Rajesh at Madavoor near Attingal. As it is believed the accused persons fled to neighbouring Tamil Nadu or Karnataka, special teams have fanned out into the two states.The investigators had seized the car used by the assailants from Kayamkulam the other day. The car belongs to a rent-a-car firm and four persons linked with the firm have been taken into custody. However, since the quartet are not directly linked with the incident, they are likely to be released soon.

Police suspect the gang was assigned by the husband of a Qatar-based woman. The woman, who had a tele-conference with the police, reportedly told them her husband was livid with her over the friendship with Rajesh. The woman and Rajesh got to know each other during the latter’s stint with a radio station in the emirate.Sources in the police said the ‘Qatar connection’ was first reported by Rajesh’s friends. It is also said Rajesh had been chatting with the woman when he was attacked by the gang. Sensing danger, she had alerted his friends.

Sleuths expect to get some vital clues from Rajesh’s mobile. Technical support to unlock the high-end phone will become available on Monday. From the woman’s disclosure, the sleuths have come to know her marriage was on the rocks due to the friendship with Rajesh and her husband had even vowed to wreak revenge. She has reportedly indicated her willingness to come down here to record her statement before the police. Rajesh was hacked to death by a four-member gang early on Tuesday.