Food poisoning: 15 persons taken ill in Kerala

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: Fifteen persons sought treatment due to suspected food poisoning in Malappuram on Monday. Health Department officers said the infections were reported from a small restaurant in Malappuram town.

The hospitalised persons, including Kudumbashree workers, consumed food from the restaurant by 8 am and they developed discomfort by 11 am. They were taken to the Malappuram Cooperative Hospital.

The infected persons consumed ‘porotta’ and egg curry from the restaurant, with the Health Department officers suspecting the infection to have been spread from the egg curry.

The officers who rushed to the spot after the infection was reported failed to get food samples.

“By the time we reached the spot, the particular food was over and they had started distributing mid-day meals,” said deputy district medical officer Dr Mohammed Ismail.The food served at the restaurant was cooked in the house of the proprietors. Soon after the incident, officers with the health wing of the Malappuram Municipality also visited the spot.