Home States Kerala

Food poisoning: 15 persons taken ill in Kerala

Fifteen persons sought treatment due to suspected food poisoning in Malappuram on Monday. Health Department officers said the infections were reported from a small restaurant in Malappuram town.

Published: 01st May 2018 02:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2018 02:25 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: Fifteen persons sought treatment due to suspected food poisoning in Malappuram on Monday. Health Department officers said the infections were reported from a small restaurant in Malappuram town.

The hospitalised persons, including Kudumbashree workers, consumed food from the restaurant by 8 am and they developed discomfort by 11 am. They were taken to the Malappuram Cooperative Hospital.
The infected persons consumed ‘porotta’ and egg curry from the restaurant, with the Health Department officers suspecting the infection to have been spread from the egg curry.

The officers who rushed to the spot after the infection was reported failed to get food samples.
“By the time we reached the spot, the particular food was over and they had started distributing mid-day meals,” said deputy district medical officer Dr Mohammed Ismail.The food served at the restaurant was cooked in the house of the proprietors. Soon after the incident, officers with the health wing of the Malappuram Municipality also visited the spot.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Food poisoning Malappuram
More from this section

Awards galore but team Aalorukkam has a tale of neglect to narrate

Kerala to come up with directory of skilled labourers

K babu, Kerala minister, illustration, file photo, TNIE

Disproportional assets case: Kerala Vigilance Court issues notice to former Excise Minister K Babu

IPL2018
Videos
Lalu Prasad Yadav. (PTI Photo)
Lalu Prasad Yadav family members angry over his discharge from AIIMS
Rustom Costume Controversy: Nothing wrong on selling movie’s ‘navy costume’, says Ashoke Pandit
Gallery
DMK MP Kanimozhi called on Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) President and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao in Chennai on Monday. | EPS
Kanimozhi calls on Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao
The soap opera 'Days of Our Lives' (cast and crew in picture) was the top winner of the 45th annual Daytime Emmy Awards held on Sunday night at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in California. Mario Lopez, who co-hosted the ceremony with Sheryl Underwood said that it was 'not a show about politics'. Even so, there was the occasional mention of the #MeToo and Time's Up movements and Bill Cosby's guilty verdict. Take a look at all the big winners.
IN PICTURES | Who won what at the 45th Daytime Emmy Awards