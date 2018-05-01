Home States Kerala

Kerala to come up with directory of skilled labourers

Kerala Academy for Skills Excellence (KASE) will soon come up with a directory of skilled labourers in the state so that their expertise can be tapped in a more effective manner.

The panel discussion held as part of the India Skills Kerala 2018 in Kochi

KOCHI: Kerala Academy for Skills Excellence (KASE) will soon come up with a directory of skilled labourers in the state so that their expertise can be tapped in a more effective manner, said Sriram Venkitaraman, managing director, Kerala Academy for Skills Excellence (KASE).  

He was speaking at a panel discussion on ‘Entrepreneurship and employment in changing world’ held here on Sunday as part of India Skills Kerala 2018 organized by Industrial Training Department and KASE.
Prominent industrialists who joined the discussion extended their full support for the project, which will not only compile the data on skilled workers but also enable the government to utilize their expertise in various fields, Sriram said.

“Most of the skilled labourers who work outside the country have the opportunity to work with cutting-edge technology. Once they come back, how do we utilize their expertise and experience is the major question. The only sector which makes use of their expertise is training institutes. Their expertise should be extended to other fields too. For that, they need to be organized and an inventory of skilled labourers will be of immense help,” he added.

Leading  industrialists Dr N M Sharafudeen, vice chairman, Kerala Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Vivek Govind, president, Kerala Management Association, S R Nair, charter member and past president, The Indus Entrepreneurs, Kerala (TiE), Navas Meeran, past chairman, CII, Deepak L Aswani,
co-chair, FICCI Kerala State Council also took part in the panel discussion. Aparna Viswanathan, Director, Zocio, Bengaluru moderated the discussion.

