UNESCO to trace back trade ties of 31 nations with coastal Kerala

Toby Antony By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Come June, ambassadors from 31 countries will embark on a significant journey to Kerala, the coastal regions of it were frequented by their forefathers once to engage in trade ties. And in Kochi, they will attend a meeting, from June 14 to 16, organised by UNESCO and supported by the state government and Dutch Embassy.

The decision was taken a few months ago at a meeting in New Delhi where Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan held talks with UNESCO men and ambassadors of other countries.

Muziris Project Limited Managing Director Nowshad P M said, "In the first-of-its-kind event, we'll have representatives from 31 countries which had trade links with coastal Kerala. Archaeological evidence from excavations carried out in Muziris says Kerala had trade links with 31 nations in Europe, Africa and Asia. We also have historical monuments which reveal the influence of foreign architecture and culture in coastal Kerala."

Dutch influence in coastal Kerala prompted its embassy to extend support to the event. "A Dutch Embassy delegate had visited Muziris sites a few months ago. We're excited about their decision to associate with our project," Nowshad said.

Muziris Heritage Project consultant and architect Benny Kuriakose said the event would also act as a knowledge-sharing platform.

"Take Kottapuram Fort. It was built by the Portuguese, it has Dutch influence as well. If you take Pattanam, it has links with Italy, Greece, China and the Mediterranean countries. Like influence of other countries on our heritage, we can also trace how our heritage influenced the nations that had trade links with us. Like research taking place here, research is carried out in those countries. It'll be a perfect platform to trace roots of cultural exchange between the countries," he said.

The meeting could also pave away for another major convention at Kodungallur in December and January.