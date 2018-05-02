Kerala: KN Balagopal, P Rajeeve in CPM state secretariat

By Express News Service

TRIVANDRUM: The CPM in Kerala has reorganised its state secretariat with two fresh faces. Young

leaders - Kollam district secretary KN Balagopal and Ernakulam district secretary P Rajeeve - have been

included in the secretariat while all existing members were retained.

Though earlier there were speculations that Kannur district secretary P Jayarajan could be included in the top forum, his name was not considered. The strength of state secretariat has been increased to 16 from 15. Already there was one vacancy following the demise of VV Dakshinamoorthy, who passed away a couple of months ago.

Others in the secretariat are Pinarayi Vijayan, Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, P Karunakaran, EP Jayarajan, TM Thomas Isaac, PK Sreemathy, AK Balan, MV Govindan, Elamaram Kareem, Babyjohn, Anathalavattom

Anandan, MM Mani, TP Ramakrishnan and KJ Thomas. Most of the state secretariat members are part of the party central committee. The new state secretariat was elected at the state committee meet, held in the presence of Polit Buro members S Ramachandran Pillai and MA Baby.