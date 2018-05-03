Five government medical colleges of Kerala to get surgical oncology wing

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Health Minister K K Shylaja said efforts are on to establish a surgical oncology wing in five state-run medical colleges.

While saying the government has created 105 posts for the proposed surgical oncology wing, the Minister further said the posts were created in surgical oncology, medical oncology and oncopathology departments.

“The surgical oncology wing will come into existence in Thiruvananthapuram, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Thrissur and Kozhikode medical colleges,” said Shylaja.

As this is for the first time a surgical oncology wing is being created in state-run medical colleges, the Minister said through this RCC model cancer cure could be ensured.

The Minister also said an administrative sanction of Rs 48 crore has also been accorded to install linear accelerator (LINAC) facility for cancer treatment in Thiruvananthapuram, Kottayam and Thrissur medical colleges.