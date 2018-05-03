Kerala church survey on artificial birth control measures draws flak

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Syro-Malabar church has again come under the spotlight with one of its parishes issuing a survey on the usage of artificial birth control measures, invoking harsh criticism on social media. The survey in question prepared by Syro-Malabar Family Apostolate was circulated in a few churches belonging to the Idukki diocese, in which questions like, do you use contraceptives, if yes, what kind of contraceptives and whether you consider their usage a sin, were included. The questionnaire also checks the layman’s knowledge of the controversial encyclical ‘Humane Vitae’ by Pope Paul VI.

The Syro-Malabar Church believes the use of contraceptives is to be avoided and their followers can choose periodic abstinence as a birth control measure. Express tried to contact Father Joseph Kollakombil from Syro-Malabar Family Apostolate for comments, but only to be promised a call back. We haven’t heard back from him at the time of going to the press. Calls to the Kerala Catholic Bishops Council spokesperson went unanswered.

“The church has the right to conduct surveys, but it has certain restrictions. This survey intrudes into the privacy of couples of which the priests are not even allowed to ask during confessions,” said Fr Jijo Kurian, a Capuchin priest.

“At the time when the church is discussing responsible parenting, parents must be responsible for childbirth. They must have sufficient time and energy to provide emotional and educational care while bringing up a child,” he added.Through this questionnaire, he indicated the underlying urge of the church is to increase the numbers of the Syro-Malabar community in Kerala.