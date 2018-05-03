Home States Kerala

Kerala church survey on artificial birth control measures draws flak

The Syro-Malabar Church believes the use of contraceptives is to be avoided and their followers can choose periodic abstinence as a birth control measure. 

Published: 03rd May 2018 03:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2018 03:13 AM   |  A+A-

Condoms for representational purpose only

Condoms for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Syro-Malabar church has again come under the spotlight with one of its parishes issuing a survey on the usage of artificial birth control measures, invoking harsh criticism on social media. The survey in question prepared by Syro-Malabar Family Apostolate was circulated in a few churches belonging to the Idukki diocese, in which questions like, do you use contraceptives, if yes, what kind of contraceptives and whether you consider their usage a sin, were included. The questionnaire also checks the layman’s knowledge of the controversial encyclical ‘Humane Vitae’ by Pope Paul VI. 

The Syro-Malabar Church believes the use of contraceptives is to be avoided and their followers can choose periodic abstinence as a birth control measure. Express tried to contact Father Joseph Kollakombil from Syro-Malabar Family Apostolate for comments, but only to be promised a call back. We haven’t heard back from him at the time of going to the press. Calls to the Kerala Catholic Bishops Council spokesperson went unanswered. 

“The church has the right to conduct surveys, but it has certain restrictions. This survey intrudes into the privacy of couples of which the priests are not even allowed to ask during confessions,” said Fr Jijo Kurian, a Capuchin priest. 

“At the time when the church is discussing responsible parenting, parents must be responsible for childbirth. They must have sufficient time and energy to provide emotional and educational care while bringing up a child,” he added.Through this questionnaire, he indicated the underlying urge of the church is to increase the numbers of the Syro-Malabar community in Kerala.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
artificial birth control measures Syro-Malabar church contraceptive
More from this section

Latvian woman's death: Drug peddlers likely to be held for killing Liga

Non-bailable charge against VHP leader Sadhvi Saraswati will not stand: BJP

Students of a government school after collecting their free textbooks | For representative purpose | File | Ashwin Prasath

Kerala ushers in a new trend by delivering uniforms, textbooks ahead of time

Comments

IPL2018
Videos
Former Uttar Pradesh CM and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav. | PTI File Photo
Akhilesh Yadav calls on Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao to discuss Federal Front
Six people sitting atop a bus electrocuted in Bihar's Rohtas
Gallery
Real Madrid's Marco Asensio, left, and Bayern's Thiago challenge for the ball during the Champions League semifinal second leg match between Real Madrid and FC Bayern Munich at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid. (AP)
IN PICTURES | Gritty Real Madrid hold off Bayern Munich to enter third straight Champions League final
Koovagam village in Villupuram district's Ulundurpettai taluk is world famous for the unique 18-day long festival of transgenders in the Tamil month of Chitirai (April/May), who congregate at Koothandavar temple dedicated to Aravan (Koothandavar). Thousan
Villupuram's Koovagam festival in pictures: A celebration of transgender identity