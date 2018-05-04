Kerala hill demolition row: Collector asks Geology Department to conduct impact study

By Express News Service

KANNUR: Though the CPM has time and again reiterated that it is the only party which has included environment protection as one of the party programmes, the hills were being razed with impunity.

But the Kerala Sasthra Sahitya Parishath lodged a complaint with District Collector Mir Muhammad Ali, alleging that the resort is being built without considering the environmental impact.

The Collector has asked the Geology Department to conduct a study and check the impact.

“We know that ultimately the resort will come here and these people will have the last laugh. In Aanthur and Morazha, everybody knows that what the CPM says is law. As the son of EP Jayarajan is involved, nobody is going to speak against it,” said a worker of the Sasthra Sahitya Parishath.

But, political observers say that the CPM will find it hard to justify the demolition as many party workers have already started whispering against the act.They are afraid that the move will cause further damage to the party, which has already been portrayed as anti-farmer due to its stand in connection with the Keezhattur agitation.