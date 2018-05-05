LDF loses power in Erattupetta municipality; no-confidence motion against municipal chairman T M Rasheed passed

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: In its second attempt, UDF and Janapaksham members succeeded in bringing down LDF

from power in Erattupetta municipality, following a no-confidence motion has been passed against municipal chairman T M Rasheed on Saturday.

Interestingly, UDF’s no-confidence motion was passed with the support of an LDF-backed member in the council.

A motion of no-confidence will be moved against the vice chairperson Kunjumol Siyad in the afternoon.

In the 28 member council, UDF and Janapaksham (party-led by P C George) have a cumulative strength of 14 members and LDF also has the same number. However, LDF backed independent V K Kabeer voted for the motion, though LDF had issued a whip.

Meanwhile Kabeer said he didn’t get the whip from LDF leadership. The discussion and voting on the no-confidence motion, brought by the UDF, was conducted under stringent police security as per the directions of Kerala High Court.

This is for the second time that a no-confidence motion is being moved against Rasheed. Though, a no-confidence motion was moved against him on October 5 last year, Rasheed survived the attempt with the

indirect support of the then Janapaksham member and vice chairperson Kunjumol Siyad, who failed to turn up for the voting.

Following this, she was allowed to retain the vice chairperson post in lieu of her support. However, she was expelled from Janapaksham.

UDF decided to move a fresh no-confidence motion against chairperson taking in to account the internal issues in LDF camp and in the wake of CPM local committee’s decision not to renew Rasheed’s party

membership.

Moreover, discontent was brewing among CPM members as Rasheed refused to toe the party line on many occasions. Though, party asked him to tender resignation to avoid a defeat on the floor, Rasheed dismissed the demand, which led to the voting on no-confidence motion.