It’s D-Day for 1.2 lakh NEET aspirants of Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) for admission to MBBS and BDS courses will be held on Sunday at 10 districts in the state. Around 1.2 lakh candidates are scheduled to appear for the three-hour test at the 220 exam centres.The results will be declared on June5.

The test will consist of one paper in all languages containing 180 objective type questions (four options with a single correct answer) from physics, chemistry, and biology. The questions will be provided in Hindi, English, Urdu, Gujarati, Marathi, Odia, Bengali, Assamese, Telugu, Tamil and Kannada languages.

The test conducted under the aegis of CBSE provides for admission to the MBBS and BDS courses in the medical and dental colleges run with the approval of Medical Council of India and Dental Council of India under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Unlike in previous years, the 10 exam centres in the state are expected to witness heavy rush since several candidates from neighbouring Tamil Nadu have opted for the exam centres here.The candidates had to select the centres in Kerala after the Supreme Court recently rejected a petition urging the CBSE to allot centres for Tamil Nadu-based candidates in Tamil Nadu. Already, the candidates and their parents have reached the state with most of the lodges and hotels reporting full occupancy.

As per the official guidelines, students appearing for NEET should be dressed in light clothes with short sleeves worn with salwar/trouser. The NEET dress code bars students from wearing any outfit having big buttons, brooch/badge and flower. The CBSE had notified the candidates will be subjected to extensive and compulsory frisking before entering the examination centre with the help of highly sensitive metal detectors.

The examination centres will open two hours and 30 minutes before the test is scheduled to commence. After 9:30 am, no candidate will be allowed to enter the centres.

To avoid last-minute rush and getting caught in traffic snarls, the candidates have been advised to leave for the exam centres sufficiently early.

The candidates are not required to carry their own pen. They will be provided black/blue ballpoint pen at the centre. Wallets, goggles, handbags, belt, cap, watch/wristwatch, bracelet, camera, metallic items etc will not be allowed inside the examination hall. Ornaments like rings, earrings, nose-pin, chain/ necklace, pendants, badge and brooch etc are also not permitted. Candidates cannot carry water bottles, tea, coffee or cold drinks.

All hands on deck for travelling candidates

T’Puram: As many as 24,000 candidates are expected to appear for the NEET exam at 34 centres in the district on Sunday. The district administration has made elaborate arrangements for candidates coming from distant places.

Special facilitation centres have been set up at Thiruvananthapuram Central railway station and the KSRTC bus station in Thampanoor. Help desks have been set up at the centres starting from Pallipuram till Karakonam on the Kerala-Tamil Nadu border.

For boys, accommodation has been arranged at the Government Model HSS in Thycaud, while girls will be accommodated at the Government Girls HS in Manacaud. The district administration has instructed the police and RTO to ensure a hassle-free transportation. A police officer of SI rank has been deployed at each centre.