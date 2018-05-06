Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan warns of strict action against custodial torture

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has lashed out at the police force and warned strong action against custodial torture by the police officers. While inaugurating the new DySP office at Tirur on Saturday, the Chief Minister said recent incidents have tarnished the image of the police force, referring to the controversial death of a youth under the police custody in the Varappuzha police station. Pinarayi added the Kerala police force is well known for its efficiency.

Claiming the state government will take strong and immediate action on the issue, he said murder cases have been registered against the police officers who are involved in the incident. “There will be no delay in taking action against the culprits behind the custodial torture,” he said.

The Chief Minister asked the police force to be vigilant against the anti-social elements in the society and hailed the force in dealing with the incidents in connection with the undeclared hartal.

“Widespread protests were held against the murder of the eight-year-old Jammu girl across the state. But, a section of people tried to divert the protest in various parts of the state. But, the police could identify the groups behind the hartal which led to the violence. The government will take strong action against those acting against law of the land,” he said.

Assembly Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan presided over the function. E T Muhammed Basheer MP, MLAs V Abdurahman, C Mammotty, P K Abdurabb and Abid Hussain Thangal were also present.

Pinarayi inaugurated the first phase of the Dhanwanthari Bhavan hospital of Vydyarathnam P S Varrier Ayurveda College at Kottakkal in the district. In his inaugural speech, the Chief Minister said the state government will take proper steps to make the ayurveda treatment facilities accessible to each and every one in the state. P K Abdurabb MLA, E T Muhammed Basheer MP and others attended the function.