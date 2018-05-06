PDP chairman Abdul Nasser Madani gets bail, reaches home in Kerala

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: PDP chairman Abdul Nasser Madani reached his home at Anwarssery near Karunagappally in Kollam on Friday night. On reaching here, he first visited his parents, Asuma Beevi and Abdul Samad, at ‘Thottuval Mansil’ in Mynagappally. His last visit was in June 2017. The NIA court in Bengaluru granted conditional bail to Madani till May 11 to meet his ailing mother.

He took the road route escorted by the Karnataka police. Madani was accompanied by wife Soofiya Madani along with other PDP leaders. At Palakkad and Kayamkulam, the PDP leaders faced troubles- first when the police denied the PDP delegation to pray at a mosque and later a vehicle belonging to his motorcade met with an accident.

The trip would cost Madani Rs 1.16 lakh for arranging security and for the expenditure of Karnataka police officers escorting him. Madani was arrested by the Kerala police and handed over to the Bengaluru police on August 17, 2010, as an under-trial prisoner in connection with the Bengaluru serial blasts and was lodged in Parappana Agrahara Prison.