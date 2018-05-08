Kerala: PJ Kurien ‘open-minded’ about yet another Rajya Sabha term

Rajesh Abraham By

Express News Service

KOCHI:P J Kurien, whose term as Rajya Sabha MP from Kerala comes to an end in June, has literally thrown his hat into the rang for yet another term in the Upper House saying he is keeping an 'open mind' to whatever decision the Congress high command takes on the matter.

The 77-year-old Kurien, who is presently the Deputy Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, told Express "it is for the party to decide" whether he should be given an extension or otherwise. "I'm not doing anything (to secure another term). Though there has been media speculation in this regard, as far as I know, no discussions have been initiated within the party (on the Rajya Sabha seat falling vacant from Kerala)," he said."I've not said yes, I haven't said no either," Kurien said, when asked whether he's ready for another term.

Regarding the speculation in a section of the media which said Kurien if given one more term can continue as the Deputy Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, he said, "I was neutral while conducting the affairs of the House. And I have done my job as per the rules."

He, however, said the reports in a section of the media he may be made the Deputy Chairman of the Rajya Sabha again is just an 'inference'. Kurien, who is known for his closeness to the Gandhi family, will be completing his third term in June. Prior to this, he was a six-time Lok Sabha member from 1984.

Regarding the Congress' much anticipated revamp in Kerala, Kurien said at the leadership level the party needs the dynamism of the youth and the experience of the old. He agreed youngsters should be given more opportunity in the party.