Kerala police commence probe in RSS, CPI-M workers death

By ANI

KANNUR: Kerala Police on Tuesday asserted that the accused will be arrested soon in both cases, where a Communist Party of India (Marxist) local committee member and a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) worker were hacked to death near Kannur.

Kerala DGP Loknath Behera said on Tuesday, "Investigation is underway; we will arrest the accused persons in both cases soon."

A RSS worker was hacked to death in Puducherry's Mahe on Monday.

The RSS worker, identified as Shimoj, was attacked with sharp objects and sustained injuries on his face and chest. He was rushed to Calicut Medical College but was declared as brought dead.

A local committee member of Communist Party of India (Marxist), Babu was also hacked to death the same night in Mahe.