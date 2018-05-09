Home States Kerala

Yet another custodial death in Kerala, kin allege torture by excise officers

Relatives of the deceased alleged that Excise officers brutally assaulted the youth before taking him for before the magistrate.

Published: 09th May 2018 03:47 PM

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: Kin of a youth who died while on judicial custody alleged torture by excise officers at Kottarakara. Manu (30), of Manu Bhavan, Vallom in Kottarakara died when he was under treatment at Medical College hospital in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday.

Relatives of the deceased alleged that Excise officers brutally assaulted Manu before taking him for before the magistrate. However, Excise officer who led the arrest denied these allegation. "If there was an assault he could have told the magistrate. Instances of assault could be known during medical examination. The post mortem report will reveal the truth." said Excise Circle Inspecto of Kottarakara, R Babu. He said Manu was a habitual offender and showed signs of withdrawal syndrome while in custody.

He was arrested by Excise for selling alcohol without taking permission near his house on May 1 morning. He was later produced before magistrate at Paravoor and was remanded at Special Sub jail at Kottarakara. Superintendent of the jail said there were no injury marks on Manu at the time of admission. But he was shifted to Central prison in Poojapura on being diagnosed as HIV positive at Thaluk hospital in Kottarakara. He was later shifted to MCH for treatment. Manu's wife used to work as a nurse and the couple had a 3-year-old son. The post mortem result will come on Thursday.

