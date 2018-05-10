Home States Kerala

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan calls for branded agriculture products

The Chief Minister has proposed a meeting of the ministers of agriculture, finance, revenue, food, civil supplies, forest and water resource to resolve the problems of farmers.

Published: 10th May 2018 04:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2018 04:26 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has called for developing Kerala brands in agriculture. “Branded products have a worldwide demand today. The state could achieve commendable progress in expanding the area of paddy farming. An effective procurement system is in place in Palakkad,” he said in a meeting with farmers’ representatives at the Thycaud guest house here on Wednesday. Agriculture Minister V S Sunil Kumar also attended the meeting.

The Chief Minister said the Agriculture Department had taken several steps to promote coconut farming and there is a need for developing value-added products from coconut. The state aims to achieve self-sufficiency in vegetable production.

The Chief Minister has proposed a meeting of the ministers of agriculture, finance, revenue, food, civil supplies, forest and water resource to resolve the problems of farmers. Sunil Kumar said the government has plans to relax the criteria for agriculture pension. The formation of a farmers’ welfare board is in the final stage. 4.53 lakh metric tonne of paddy was procured this year and R857 crore was distributed to farmers.

A project was started to export pineapple and banana. Efforts to launch a Kerala brand of coffee is progressing. The functioning of Krishi Bhavans has been improved, and 252 appointments were made here. Karshaka Sabhas will be held in all the local body wards.

Fourteen-day ‘njattuvela chanthas’ will be conducted by all Krishi Bhavans. A coconut mission will be formed with the agriculture minister as chairman. A coconut procurement programme will be implemented with the help of coconut cooperative societies.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Pinarayi Vijayan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Kerala Governor seeks report on Kannur violence

Cochin Customs refuses to abide by reopening order

UDF at the helm in Kerala's Thrikkakara

IPL2018
Videos
'Ugly' selfies banned on Cannes red carpet
Two killed, 22 injured in road accident in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri
Gallery
The big fat wedding of the fashion diva, actor Sonam Kapoor and her longtime beau Anand Ahuja had its blast which followed a Sangeet, Wedding and finally a Reception. Here's a look at Sonam's reception of what your favourite star wore for the big occasion
Sonam Kapoor’s wedding reception: A look at what your favourite star wore during the bash
Off a northern Arizona highway surrounded by pastel-colored desert is one of the starkest examples of drought's grip on the American Southwest: Dozens of dead horses surrounded by cracked earth, swirling dust and a ribbon of water that couldn't quench their thirst. (Photo | AP)
Dozens of wild horses found dead amid Southwest drought in Arizona