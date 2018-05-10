Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan calls for branded agriculture products

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has called for developing Kerala brands in agriculture. “Branded products have a worldwide demand today. The state could achieve commendable progress in expanding the area of paddy farming. An effective procurement system is in place in Palakkad,” he said in a meeting with farmers’ representatives at the Thycaud guest house here on Wednesday. Agriculture Minister V S Sunil Kumar also attended the meeting.

The Chief Minister said the Agriculture Department had taken several steps to promote coconut farming and there is a need for developing value-added products from coconut. The state aims to achieve self-sufficiency in vegetable production.

The Chief Minister has proposed a meeting of the ministers of agriculture, finance, revenue, food, civil supplies, forest and water resource to resolve the problems of farmers. Sunil Kumar said the government has plans to relax the criteria for agriculture pension. The formation of a farmers’ welfare board is in the final stage. 4.53 lakh metric tonne of paddy was procured this year and R857 crore was distributed to farmers.

A project was started to export pineapple and banana. Efforts to launch a Kerala brand of coffee is progressing. The functioning of Krishi Bhavans has been improved, and 252 appointments were made here. Karshaka Sabhas will be held in all the local body wards.

Fourteen-day ‘njattuvela chanthas’ will be conducted by all Krishi Bhavans. A coconut mission will be formed with the agriculture minister as chairman. A coconut procurement programme will be implemented with the help of coconut cooperative societies.