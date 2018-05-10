Home States Kerala

Deradicalisation of youths: Kerala Police pushing values of Constitution through mosques

Kerala Police have identified vulnerable areas in North Kerala where youngsters are prone to falling victims to the nefarious designs of fundamentalist organisations and terrorist groups.

Published: 10th May 2018 09:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2018 09:52 PM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only.

By Ajay Kanth
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Every Friday after the regular Kuthuba at a local mosque in Kasargod, a group of young Islamic believers assemble to learn the values of the Constitution of India and the freedom it guarantees to each citizen. The mosque's Imam is one of the selected speakers who coordinate with a special team of the Kerala Police in disseminating constitutional rights of an Indian citizen and the importance of democracy to these young listeners.

For the past three months, the Kerala Police have been successfully carrying out these sessions which have been devised as part of a major deradicalisation project aimed at preventing youngsters from falling prey to terrorist organisations like Islamic State (IS), Indian Mujahideen (IM) and Lakshar-e-Taiba (LeT).

This programme is not limited to a locality in Kasargod. The Kerala Police, through a social survey, have identified vulnerable areas in North Kerala where youngsters are prone to falling victims to the nefarious designs of fundamentalist organisations and terrorist groups. The survey was conducted after the police found increasing influence of IS and other fundamental groups among Muslim youths in the state.

As per details accessed by 'Express' on the deradicalisation project, the Kerala Police have identified Muslim scholars and clerics who have indepth knowledge of Quran and Hadis for implementing the various schemes of the project. The state police are also making use of the services of retired police personnel who have very good social acceptance and knowledge of Quran for implementing the project in their respective locale.

"We are seriously pursuing the deradicalisation project based on the intelligence inputs on growing tentacles of terrorism in the state. Our's is a multi-pronged strategy to deal with terrorism and we have just begun. We are getting tremendous positive feedbacks for the project and expect it to yield good results," State Police Chief Loknath Behera said.

He said the police would expand the project in a phased manner in due course of time. "We are also keeping track of the activities of certain organisations as part of the project," said Behera.

According to the report, the project is being run in Chandera and Thalangara in Kasargod, Manjeri and Ponnani in Malappuram, Kunnamangalam, Nadapuram and Kuttiady in Kozhikode, Vadakkanchery in Palakkad and Pazhayangadi and Valapattanam in Kannur. Behera said the department has prepared a detailed report on the sessions which are being successfully conducted at identified places.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Deradicalisation of youths Islamic State Lakshar-e-Taiba Indian Mujahideen

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Kerala caps bottled water price at Rs 13 per litre

Crude price rise make synthetic rubber unattractive; boosts natural rubber prices

Kerala Sangeetha Nataka Akademi announces fellowships for 2017

IPL2018
Videos
One of the festival’s most favored princes, Harvey Weinstein, has been disgraced and Cate Blanchett, an outspoken member of the Time’s Up movement, is head of this year’s jury. (Photo by Joel Ryan/Invision/AP, File)
Cannes: Cate Blanchett gives a barbed response to reporter's question
Salman Khan greets Katrina Kaif at Sonam Kapoor's wedding, ignores media
Gallery
Iraq is gearing up for key parliamentary elections on Saturday, some five months after declaring victory over the Islamic State group, with the dominant Shiites split, the Kurds in disarray and Sunnis sidelined. IN PIC: File photo of Iraqi security and civilians celebrate Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi's declaration of victory over the Islamic State group, in Basra, Iraq. (AP)
IN PICS | Iraqis gear up to vote in parliamentary elections after victory over Islamic State
A leopard caught in a snare trap set by poachers met with a painful death at Kanimangalam, a hamlet on the fringes of Kalady forest range, in Ernakulam district, on Wednesday, 09 May 2018 night.
Leopard caught in a snare trap in Kalady forest in Kerala, dies