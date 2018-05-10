Information Commissioner appointment; Kerala governor P Sathasivam strikes down name of CPM leader AA Rasheed

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Governor P Sathasivam has struck down the name of CPM leader AA Rasheed from the state government's list of candidates for information commissioner appointments.

Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala and state BJP unit had earlier petitioned the Governor against the inclusion of ineligible persons in the list.

The names approved by the governor are Administrative Reforms Commission chairman VS Achuthanandan's press secretary KV Sudhakaran, Chempazhanthi SN college faculty member KL Vivekanandan, General Administration Department additional secretary Sreelatha and Travancore Titanium's former managing director S Somanathan Pillai.

The state government's list of people to be appointed as information commissioners had earlier kicked up a row. Governor had sought more details from the state government.