Kerala Intelligence points at politicisation of state police

The classified report said increasing politically-tilted slogans and commemorating the martyrs during the police association meetings were in contravention to the service rules.

Published: 10th May 2018 12:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2018 12:19 PM

Kerala DGP Loknath Behra | K Shijith

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state intelligence department has once again brought to highlight something that has been hampering effective and neutral policing in Kerala - too much politicisation of the department.

The classified report submitted by the intel arm to State Police Chief Loknath Behera said increasing politically-tilted slogans and commemorating the martyrs during the police association meetings were in contravention to the service rules and was a blot to the image of the police force that should be working without any political tag attached to it.

The report cited that similar activities of sloganeering and martyr commemoration were reported from the association meetings in Ernakulam Rural, Kozhikode and Pathanamthitta districts. The intelligence wing has also submitted evidences of the association at times being used as a platform to discuss politics and also revealed that some of the former Chief Ministers were abused during the meetings.

The police department has got its own functions to commemorate the officers who were martyred while on duty and organising programmes akin to political parties doesn't reflect good on the department, the report said.

DGP Loknath Behera said the report will be taken seriously and action will be taken against those who went against the policy of the force."The range IGs have been asked to file a report on the issue," he said.

