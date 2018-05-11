Home States Kerala

Navy bikers’ expedition to spread coastal security awareness 

A 14-member team of Naval bikers visited the Naval Base here as part of the 21-day expedition covering the country’s coastal stretch from Jamnagar in Gujarat to Kolkata in West Bengal.

Southern Naval Command Chief of Staff Rear Admiral R J Nadkarni flagging off a Naval Bike Expedition at the Kochi Naval Base on Thursday

KOCHI:  A 14-member team of Naval bikers visited the Naval Base here as part of the 21-day expedition covering the country’s coastal stretch from Jamnagar in Gujarat to Kolkata in West Bengal. The expedition arrived here after visiting the historical lighthouses at Jaigarh, Vengurla, Fort Aguada (Goa), Bhatkal, Kaup, Mt Dilli, Kozhikode and Kannur. The rally was flagged off by Southern Naval Command Chief of Staff Rear Admiral R J Nadkarni at the Naval Base on Thursday.

The expedition is part of the Golden Jubilee celebrations of the Western Naval Command. It is being conducted by the Goa Naval Area for spreading awareness on coastal security among the civilian population. As many as 26 Naval officers, including a lady officer, are participating in the expedition, which commenced on May 2.

The expedition has been divided into five legs and four participants will complete the entire length of the rally while the remaining riders will join the various legs in rotation. The expedition will now visit the lighthouses at Alappuzha, Kollam, Kovalam, Kanyakumari, Pamban, Cuddalore, Kilakarai, Puducherry, Chennai, Ramyapatnam, Kakinada, Dolphin Nose, Gopalpur, Paradeep, Balasore and Dariapur.

